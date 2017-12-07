Portsmouth university graduate wins award for travel business

Have your say

A TRAVEL business set up by a University of Portsmouth graduate has won a prestigious award.

Party Hard Travel, which was co-founded by Nathan Cable, a 2011 accounting with finance graduate, won Member of the Year at the 2017 Travel Trust Association Awards.

The award was presented to Nathan and his co-founder Barry Moore at The Travel Network Group’s The Power of You conference in Monaco.

The event is one of the largest travel events of the year attracting more than 500 of the industry’s highest profile individuals and companies.

Nathan helped set up Party Hard Travel with Barry after graduating in 2014.

He said: ‘This year we launched an agency platform which allows travel agents to book their customers on Party Hard holiday packages.

‘Since the award announcement we have seen agency registrations increase by over 600 per cent compared to the previous period which highlights the impact the award has had already.’

Party Hard was formed in 2014 as a holiday brand aimed at the clubbing market.