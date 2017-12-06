Portsmouth water company among top for increase in leaks

Have your say

LEAKAGE by water companies has increased to more than three billion litres a day, figures show.

Portsmouth Water was among the biggest increases a report from the Consumer Council for Water found. The provider of drinking water in Portsmouth saw an increase of 7.6 per cent year-on-year.

Portsmouth Water, which supplies water, lost 30.4 megalitres a day, while Southern Water, which supplies water and deals with sewerage, lost 88.1 megalitres a day – a five per cent rise.

Across England leakage levels have increased by 1.2 per cent on the previous year amid concerns the rising figure will discourage consumers from using water more efficiently.

Tony Smith, chief executive for Consumer Council for Water, said: ‘Consumers view leakage as a dreadful waste.

‘Some water companies need to show more ambition in tackling leaks.’

A spokesman for Water UK, which represents water companies, said: ‘Leakage is an important issue, which is why water companies spend millions of pounds each year, which has helped to cut leaks by a third since the mid-1990s.’