Post Office will be returning to Purbrook following One Stop closure

THE POST Office will be returning to Purbrook following the closure of the One Stop store on London Road.

The new post office will re-open in the Co-op, also on London Road and will have extended hours.

It has been temporarily closed since February because of the closure of the One Stop, from where it used to trade.

It will be open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm.

The postal services will be available from Friday, August 16.

Mike Ball, Post Office multiples account executive said: ‘We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Purbrook. The branch will also be open longer hours than before. We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.’

The nearest Post Office to Purbrook was previously in Waterlooville town centre.