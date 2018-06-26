Poundworld interviews

DESPITE troubled retailer Poundworld stating it would not close any stores as it seeks a buyer, its staff are being guaranteed an interview by rivals Poundland.

Prices are being slashed at Poundworld’s Gosport store – and just a yards away, Poundland is hoping to capitalise.

A sign in its window, written by Austin Cooke, retail director, said: ‘We know our rivals at Poundworld are facing tough times right now. We don’t know what will happen but we have set up a special email (recruitment@poundland.co.uk) for their people to get in touch. If that’s you, we’ll guarantee an interview, so please don’t be shy – we’ll get straight back to you. We can’t promise you a role but we’ll certainly consider you for one if the opportunity arises. Best wishes to all those affected.’