Privacy concerns sparks firm to warn about Alexa

A TECHNOLOGY services provider is telling business not to panic – but to check their Alexa settings.

The advice comes in wake of claims that the smart device released a private conversation.

Aura Technology, which services companies in Portsmouth and throughout the south, is recommending users check their settings.

Aura said using a strong password, changing the wake word on your device and increasing the volume so you can hear audible alerts that signify the device is listening are just some of the steps you can take.

Managing director Tim Walker said people should not be unduly worried.