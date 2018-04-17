Producers flock to farm shop for Fare’s food event

OVER 40 members of Hampshire Fare gathered at Stansted Park Farm Shop.

Producers offered tasters and information to fellow chefs and buyers at the event, which allows those in the local food and farming industry to keep up to date with developments.

Shop owner Fred Duncannon said: ‘Sourcing the very best local produce for our customers has always been the main priority for us.

‘It was fantastic to welcome members of Hampshire Fare and show them what we are doing to sing the praises of the county’s food and drink.’

The team will soon be preparing for Hampshire Food Festival which runs from July 1st-31st.