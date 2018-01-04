Programme to educate children on money

IN A bid to improve social mobility, a building society is delivering an innovative financial education to schools.

Yorkshire Building Society is calling on schools in Portsmouth to sign up to the society’s Money Minds programme for the start of the new term.

Yorkshire Building Society’s branch manager in Portsmouth Emma Palmer said: ‘Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill. As research has shown that disadvantaged pupils are over two years behind their peers by the time they are 16 and we want to use our colleagues’ expertise in financial education to help narrow that gap.

‘Our Money Minds sessions are designed to engage pupils and enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through fun activities.’

For more information visit money-minds.co.uk