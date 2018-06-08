Promoting entrepreneurship

Have your say

A NEW partnership is encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship across the south coast.

StartUp Disruptors has teamed up with global ridesharing giant Uber, who is allowing the networking group to utilise its Greenlight Hubs to hold meet & greets, networking events and other meetings.

Greenlight Hubs are in-person support centres for drivers who use the Uber app.

StartUp Disruptors co -founder Becky Lodge said: ‘We are committed to supporting local communities and believe good ideas can ‘come from anywhere’.

‘We’re leading the disruption of Portsmouth by helping people with great ideas make those ideas pay.

‘They are able to make a living and work with other local valued and trusted suppliers who have faced similar issues.

‘Ultimately we are putting something back into the city and wider regional area.’