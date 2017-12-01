Promoting Hampshire produce sees company come second in competition

Have your say

THEIR dedication to supporting and promoting local produce has seen a company come second place in the Love British Food competition.

Hampshire Fare, which works with farmers and producers across the county, was joint runner-up in this year’s contest.

It came second to the Ginger and Spice Festival, held in Market Drayton, Shropshire.

The competition, now in its fifth year, acknowledges the people behind the most imaginative and inclusive celebrations of local food and the harvest.

Alexia Robinson, founder of Love British Food, said: ‘We are delighted with the high standard of responses to the competition with entries received.

‘British Food Fortnight is getting bigger and better every year and we are already planning for next year.’