Property specialists are honoured in new table

A GROUP of industrial office specialists have been honoured in a new dealmakers table.

The CoStar Dealmaker Awards 2018 recognises the most active agents in Portsmouth.

The awards, in this first year, praised Lambert Smith Hampton’s south coast officers and included it in its list of top five most active agents.

LSH’s own figures show that its Fareham-based agents transacted 217,351 sq ft of space in 15 deals between Januray 2017 and January 2018.

Director Robin Dickens said: ‘We’re delighted to be honoured in the new table.

‘We continue to excel at finding opportunities that match the needs of our clients.’