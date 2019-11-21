Protesters rally against plans to expand Southampton Airport

CAMPAIGNERS are fighting back against proposals to expand a major airport in Hampshire.

Extinction Rebellion, Friends of the Earth and Airport eXpansion Opposition (AXO) teamed up to voice their dismay at plans for an expansion of Southampton Airport.

Airport bosses are proposing to extend the airport runway by 164 metres, which protesters say will be detrimental to air quality in the area.

READ MORE: Extinction Rebellion activists pretend to be dead outside Portsmouth Guildhall in climate change protest

While the plans will go before Eastleigh Borough Council for approval, the protest was staged in Southampton’s Guildhall Square earlier this afternoon, as the proposal will still be scrutinised by Southampton’s councillors.

A spokeswoman from Southampton Airport said: ‘Whilst we fully respect their views, flying from your local airport removes thousands of unnecessary car journeys from our roads every year.

‘We know people still want to fly - it’s about finding the most sustainable way forward.

‘Our extremely carefully considered planning application will provide all the detail behind our development plans and we are hopeful that the members of Southampton City Council will review this when it goes live and endorse our plans for sustainable growth, which will bring 400 extra jobs to the area and boost financial investment from £160m a year to £275m.’

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.