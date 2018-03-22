PUB CELEBRATES WINNING BEST EMPLOYER

Have your say

A PUB chain whose first establishment was opened in Portsmouth is celebrating after being named the best pub to work at.

It has been five years since the opening of the Brewhouse & Kitchen Pub in Guildhall Walk.

Since, then, over two million pints have been poured by the largest brewpub chain in the UK and second largest in Europe.

The pub scopped two titles at the 2018 Publican Awards in London last week.

The team scooped Best Pub Employer and Best Managed Pub, despite being new entrants to the ceremony.

Acquired in 2013, Portsmouth launched the Brewhouse & Kitchen network when the local pub was opened on March 6 by Olympian swimmer Katy Sexton MBE.

One of the core B&K brewed beers is named in her honour.

The sports star returned to the brewpub last week to celebrate the 2nd special FemALE Brewery Experience Day to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Available from March 22, each pint of beer sold that was brewed on Katy’s visit will provide a donation to breast cancer research,.

Kris Gumbrell, Brewhouse & Kitchen co-founder and CEO said: ‘Winning these awards is a massive testament to our incredible team and our amazing Brewpubs,

‘To get recognition not only as Best Pub Company but more specifically Best Employer recognises our commitment to training and developing our team.

‘Portsmouth was our first site, the birthplace of the company which will this year turnover over £25 million pounds,

From our humble beginnings on Guildhall Walk we now operate 18 pubs across the country,’