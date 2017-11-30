Pub’s doodle club sees Portsmouth creatives collaborating

Have your say

WELL-KNOWN for its quirky interior and extensive list of beers and ales, The Wave Maiden pub in Osborne Road is now looking a bit sketchy – but in a good way.

The club runs once a month and members use the first floor of the venue to enjoy food and drink around a long table covered in paper.

Guests are invited to doodle to their hearts’ content using the provided pens, pencils and paper.

Organised by Portsmouth graduate Kendal James, the event is part of her Patreon campaign.

The campaign provides a platform that supports young and creative people in the area.

Doodle Club is free to attend and this month, the theme was festive and vintage.

Attendees were encouraged to dress up and invite friends and family members.

Doodle club member James Mankiewicz said: ‘This was my first time at Doodle Club and people were so welcoming.

‘I’m a graphic designer and I love drawing but I don’t get to do freehand sketching as much as I’d like to.

‘This was a great opportunity to meet like-minded and very talented people.

‘Everybody was really encouraging and it has motivated me to keep drawing.

‘It’s a great pub and the drinks were incredible, as always. It’s nice to have a social event like this in the area for people who love drawing. I can’t wait to go to the next one.’

Miss James has launched a website: patreon.com/misskendaljames.

The site encourages people to become ‘patrons’ of the artists cause.

Once 250 patrons have signed up, Miss James will host a exhibition, showcasing work made and designed by Portsmouth creatives.