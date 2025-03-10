Public exhibition to showcase updated 590-home Campdown development plans next to South Downs College

By Sam Pither
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 08:31 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 19:51 BST
Waterlooville residents are invited to a public exhibition to learn more about the updated proposals for housing on land at Campdow next to South Downs College.

The drop-in session will take place at the Phoenix Community Centre, Crookhorn Lane, on Tuesday, March 11 2025, from 3.30pm to 8pm, where attendees can view the latest plans, meet the project team, and share their feedback.

Dandara Southern has refined its proposals on lane east of College Road to address matters raised by stakeholders and align with the evolving policy framework. The development next to the HSDC site in Crookhorn will now create 590 homes, including 30 per cent affordable housing, helping to address the borough’s urgent need for housing, the developer said.

Updates include a greater focus on sustainable transport connections, sustainable urban drainage, celebrating and enhancing the setting of the Roman Villa, providing a carefully designed landscape/ play provision throughout the scheme and providing a varied architectural design throughout the scheme.

Richard Matthews, managing director of Dandara Southern, said: “We are committed to delivering a well-designed, sustainable development that meets the needs of the local community while respecting the area’s heritage and environment.

“The revisions to our proposals have been shaped by engagement with key stakeholders, and we look forward to sharing these updates with local residents’

“We encourage everyone to come along, speak to the project team, and find out more about our plans for the land east of College Road.”

Dandara Southern is committed to creating a high-quality, sustainable neighbourhood that benefits the wider community.

A community orchard and allotments will provide shared green spaces, while energy-efficient homes and enhanced cycle and footpath networks will encourage sustainable living.

The company has also joined the Future Homes Hub, an industry-led initiative supporting sustainable housing development and the transition to net-zero, reinforcing its commitment to Britain’s environmental goals.

