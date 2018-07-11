Pubs get welcome boost as football fever sees extra pints sunk 

Pubs across the area have been winning from a boost in business caused by football fever.

The country has been inspired by the World Cup, with many also inspired to visit the pub.

Celebrations – and commiserations for some – have seen punters sink extra pints, bringing in some much-needed extra trade.

In The Robin Hood in Havant, Sue Yarranton, the deputy manager and chef, said that it’s been busy.

She said: ‘The pub has been absolutely packed and there’s always a good atmosphere whenever there is a match on.’

The landlord of The Milton Arms in Milton Road, Colin Nash, said he believes the World Cup has brought everyone together.

He said: ‘We’ve been showing the games on the big screen and have been serving free food at the bar.

‘The pub usually attracts football fans so it has a great atmosphere that has definitely improved since the World Cup began.

‘Everyone comes together a lot more when the World Cup is on.’

The manager of Gosport pub, The Green Dragon in Rowner Road, Sherene Johnston, thinks that it is amazing that England have done so well.

She said: ‘The business has been amazing. The atmosphere has changed a lot since the World Cup began, everyone has really come together. It has been brilliant.’

Tony Coles, the deputy manager of The Heroes pub in London Road, Waterlooville has also noticed a big difference in the atmosphere.

He said: ‘We’ve been very busy. The atmosphere has been very good and so much better than usual.’

Emma Dawson, the landlady of The Hampshire Rose in London Road, Widley, said: ‘It has drawn in lots of new customers and you can’t complain with how well the business has been going since the World Cup started. When the football’s on you know everyone is here for the same reasons so everyone gets on really well, especially when England is playing.’

In the Gosport pub on Anns Hill Road, The Foresters Arms, Rose Smith said: ‘When England are playing there has been a really good atmosphere.’

The supervisor of the Festing pub in Festing Road, Southsea, Kirsty Holland, says sales have doubled because of the World Cup.

She said: ‘When we have a game on, the atmosphere is excellent and really good. The business doubles when England plays and nearly triples.’