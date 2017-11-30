Pubs win a national award for best toilet

Eleven Wetherspoon pubs in and around Portsmouth have won acclaim for the quality and standards of their toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2017.

The Sir John Baker in London Road, North End, in Portsmouth, together with The Parchment Makers in Park Road North, Havant and The Denmead Queen in London Road, Waterlooville, were all awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors – the highest award possible.

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel in Guildhall Walk and The John Jacques in Fratton Road, both in Portsmouth, as well as the Sir Alec Rose in The Boardwalk, Port Solent, The First Post in High Street, Cosham, The Lord Arthur Lee and The Crown Inn, both in West Street, Fareham, The Star in High Street, Gosport and The Lord Palmerston in Palmerston Road, Southsea, were all awarded a gold rating.

The awards, celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK. All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer ‘exceptional toilets’.

The Parchment Makers manager, Mark Slingsby, said: ‘We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.’