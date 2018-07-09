Pupils inspired by air traffic control centre ​​​​​​

TWELVE children got to spend the day at an air traffic control centre thanks to a trust that helps inspire young people.

The group, from Brune Park Community School in Gosport, spent the day at NATS’ control centre in Swanwick.

The event was organised by the Jon Egging Trust – a charity set up in memory of Red Arrows pilot Jon Egging, who died while performing at the Bournemouth Air Festival in 2011.

The children were met by JET’s area director south, Allie Hack, and NATS’ safety specialist Martin Smith.

Martin said: ‘I am so pleased that NATS is working with the trust to help them expand into the Hampshire region. This exciting development will enable the trust to support even more young people. Our involvement will include offering mentoring and an insight into the world of air traffic control, looking at communication skills, teamwork and leadership.’

Allie said: ‘JET is extremely proud of our new partnership with NATS. The complex dynamic of their work and enthusiasm of the staff will enable us to provide inspirational learning experiences.’