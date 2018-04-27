Pupils show off coding skills in quest

SCHOOL and college students visited a global security and aerospace company to take part in a national computer programming competition.

Lockheed Martin hosted 15 schools at its site in Whiteley for its Code Quest competition which saw pupils solve problems against the clock with Churchers College in Petersfield taking the win.

Peter Ruddock, chief executive of Lockheed Martin UK, said: ‘Lockheed Martin is passionate about inspiring the next generation of British innovators and Code Quest is a fun and effective way to encourage students to develop their problem-solving and analytical skills.’

Karen McCathie, Head of Computing at Churchers College, said: ‘ We were very excited to win and it will be an inspiration to other students to take up Computer Science and encourage more students to enter next year.’

Brookfield Community School won second place and The Petersfield School won third place.