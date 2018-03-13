Pupils take field to fork tour on estate

FOOD and cookery students enjoyed a farm-to-table tour of Goodwood as part of a nationwide bid to teach young people about where the food comes from.

Forty students from Bohunt School in Worthing took part in a workshop by Executive Chef Darron Bunn hosted to explain the relationship between field and fork on the Estate.

Jason Staples, food teacher at Bohunt, said: ‘It has been a brilliant day for the children.

‘Many of them want to become chefs, so this kind of experience is really important and they would rarely have the chance to taste food like this or speak to such high-profile chefs.’