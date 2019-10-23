Purbrook graduate launches clothes-swapping app in a bid to tackle climate change

A UNIVERSITY graduate is launching a new app to close the loop on clothing waste.

Emily Smith, from Purbrook has just launched her new app ZWICH, which was set up to give people a way to swap their unwanted clothes with others in a quick and easy way – at no cost.

Emily Smith (22) from Purbrook, has set up a new app called ZWICH where users can match and swap pre-loved clothes.''Picture: Sarah Standing (111019-8829)

The app, which is available on the iOS app store, lets users swipe right to the items they like and left to those they don’t – a similar model to popular dating site, Tinder.

Once two users swipe right to each other’s items, they will then be able to swap.

The 22-year-old business innovation graduate had the idea for ZWICH while studying at the University of Southampton after trying to sell her unwanted clothes online for extra cash and feeling deflated from making little profit and being let down.

She said: ‘I kept being low-balled when I tried to sell my old clothes on various selling apps and it left me feeling really rubbish about the whole resale process. Me and my friends used to swap clothes for nights out so I thought, why not give everyone the opportunity to swap?’

Also being passionate about the environment, she decided to do something to change the way she – and others like her – consumed and got rid of clothes.

Emily added: ‘I try to do what I can to help the environment, it’s something I’m really passionate about as I believe small steps can really make a big difference. The fast fashion industry puts so much pressure on the environment so I’m hoping that ZWICH can make an impact on this.

‘I’m not saying we should all stop buying clothing forever. There will be situations where we all will have to buy new. We need to be more mindful of our clothing choices and experiment with alternative methods of clothing consumption.’

She is currently sharing a campaign called #NoNewClothesNovember through her social media platforms encouraging people to refrain from buying new clothes for a whole month.

You can find out more about ZWICH or download the app at zwich.co.uk.