Purbrook Park School pupils put on a special Christmas performance for residents at retirement home

RETIREES and residents were treated to a special Christmas performance from school pupils at a retirement home.

Those who came along to Shilling Place in Purbrook were treated to mince pies and a glass or two of mulled wine, all while enjoying a showcase by the Purbrook Park School choir, who performed live renditions of festive favourites and Christmas carols.

The event was part of McCarthy and Stone’s series of ‘at home’ events, which are happening at selected developments throughout December.

Geoff Bates, head of marketing at McCarthy and Stone South said: ‘I’d like to thank the pupils from Purbrook Park School for their brilliant performance and helping to get our festive season off to a fantastic start.’