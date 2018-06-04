Pyramids and leisure centres boss set to step down in 2019

THE chief executive of the firm which runs the Pyramids Centre in Southsea will step down in 2019.

Peter Gunn has announced he will surrender his role at the top of BH Live next year.

Since 2010, he has worked at the helm of the charity and social enterprise, which runs the Pyramids Centre and a number of leisure centres in Portsmouth – including the Mountbatten Centre.

In the wake of the news, BH Live will now look for a successor – whom it expects to take on in 2019.

BH Live chairman Michael Wright said: ‘I would like to pay tribute to Peter’s leadership and vision.

‘He has overseen the creation of an organisation that has experienced rapid growth expanding across the south coast and into the capital city.

‘With revenues in excess of £45m, the organisation today employs over 1,600 people who share Peter’s vision of ‘profit for purpose’.’

Mr Gunn became chief executive of BH Live in May 2010, after working as the managing director for Bournemouth International Centre and the Pavilion Theatre – which he joined from Guildford Spectrum Leisure.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BH Live said Mr Gunn had demonstrated ‘passion and knowledge’ in the industry, having been chair and board director of Sporta, and vice president and board director of the International Association of Convention Centres.

Reflecting on his decision to step down, Mr Gunn said: ‘After eight years in the organisation, starting with its formation in 2010, I felt the time was right to begin discussions about my succession.

‘I look forward to continuing to work with the great team at BH Live and welcoming my successor when they are appointed next year.’