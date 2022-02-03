Team members were served food and cocktails at the hotel’s restaurant by the managers to ensure everyone working in hospitality was fully versed in the fine details of good table service.

With so many new members joining the hotel in recent times, training manager Jodie Chamberlain said it gave staff the chance to see things from the customer’s point of view.

She said: ‘We decided to make our training session fun and interactive by having the managers serve our bar and restaurant team members.

Sobhi Mazloum, bar superviser at the Queens Hotel in Southsea mixing cocktails and mocktails for the team to taste

‘It was an opportunity for them to see how our classically trained managers take food orders, serve dishes and clear tables.

‘They also had the chance to see things from the customer’s point of view - and we hope there will be important lessons learned by everyone,’ she said.

Following a multi-million pound restoration project which began when the current owners took over in 2017, general manager Catherine Austen is now turning her attention to fine-tuning the service being provided to their guests and visitors.

Staff training at the Queens Hotel, Southsea.

She said: ‘We have always been known for our friendly team members and we are now ensuring they have the right training to be able to deliver great service.

‘Our management team brings a wealth of experience to the hotel and they are helping us to deliver a wonderful training package for our team.’

Bartender Omaid Sayed said: ‘I really enjoyed the training because it was a completely immersive experience. Rather than being lectured to, we got to be the customer.

‘We learned everything, from how to talk to customers and ask the right questions to the importance of knowing all about allergens.

‘I only joined the team a month ago and I had limited knowledge but now I feel more confident to be out on the floor,’ he said.