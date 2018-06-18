Racing legend Bell unveils limited edition Porsche

Have your say

MORE than 200 people gathered to meet five times Le Mans winner Derek Bell MBE and to see him unveil a limited edition British Racing Legends Porsche 911.

The British Racing Legends event was held at the Porsche Centre on Lakeside Business Park, North Harbour, Portsmouth.

Guests heard from Derek, Britain’s most successful racing driver at Le Mans, and asked him questions in a session led by Lee Sibley, editor of Total 911 Magazine.

Derek gave an insight into his experiences of winning Le Mans a total of five times and his views on five decades of sports car racing.

Two limited edition 911 Carrera 4 GTS were also unveiled.

The cars have been designed by Derek to celebrate the success of Porsche’s British Drivers at Le Mans.

They are available in three versions; the British Legends Edition models have been developed by Porsche Cars Great Britain and Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in conjunction with British race drivers Derek Bell, Richard Attwood and Nick Tandy.

Derek was presented with the keys to his own British Legends Edition, a sapphire blue metallic version with white, red and gold livery, which celebrates his 1982 victory.

Keys to the second car were also presented to a customer who had pre-ordered one of the prestigious vehicles.

Tony Gatt, centre principal at Porsche Centre Portsmouth, said: ‘We were extremely privileged to have Derek join us.

‘Over the course of his long and hugely successful career, his name has become inextricably linked to Porsche.

‘It was a real honour to give him the keys to drive away his very own limited-edition car which celebrates his amazing achievements and the part he has played in making Porsche the most successful manufacturer to ever race at Le Mans.’