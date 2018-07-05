Raise your stein! Oktoberfest is coming back to Portsmouth

Have your say

A ‘FOOT-STOMPING’ beer and folk festival is to return to Portsmouth, bringing with it a Bavarian-style celebration.

Oktoberfest is returning to Portsmouth’s Guildhall Square for the third year running this autumn. The classic German bier fest will take over the square for two days from Friday, October 26, from 6pm.

There will be two sessions from midday until 5pm and 6pm until 11pm on Saturday and an evening session on Friday.

Organiser Andy Marsh said: ‘Oktoberfest is popping up across the country and it is proving very popular.

‘This is the third event in Portsmouth. The last two sold out so we are expecting a sell out on this one too.’

He said the event will host 30,000 litres of traditional bier – as well as other drinks – and will see a Bavarian-style celebration.

A variety of traditional hot and cold German grub will be served during the festival, from the classic German sausage to pretzels.

Andy said there will be live oompah bands playing their unique ‘oompop’, so punters can expect ‘foot stomping, table bashing and lots of singing.’

He said: ‘The Oompah bands play traditional German songs and party songs that everyone knows and enjoys.

‘Later in the evening there will be a DJ.’

The popular German beer festival also celebrates Portsmouth’s twinning partnership with Duisburg, which started in the 1950s.

Andy said that tickets were selling fast.

He said: ‘We have VIP tickets, standing tickets and seated tickets. Tickets are selling out very fast so grab them quick.’

Ticket prices start at £15 with VIP tables available at £375. Go to oktoberfestportsmouth.co.uk to book.