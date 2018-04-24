Rapid Response project sees team move tonnes

RAPID Response Solutions has combined haulage, lifting and hydraulic skidding expertise to install two 50-tonne transformers.

The company, based in Portsmouth, unloaded and installed the machines at Jersey Electricity’s £17m primary substation project at St Helier West.

The lifting, transport and storage specialist had expanded its fleet of Hydra-Slide products to fulfil a scope of work for CTS S.p.A.

The team originally looked at using a crane to help with the move, but as the largest one on the island was 80t capacity, it wasn’t big enough for the job.

Instead, they used skidding equipment which saved the firm around £20,000.

Paul Barber, managing director at RRS, said: ‘We unloaded our equipment before the first transformer arrived onsite.

‘The following morning we jacked up the transformer on the trailer to put the turntable underneath, with which we turned the transformer 90 degrees as the opening in the building was too small to put the units inside then turn them.

‘We then jacked up the transformer, removed the turntable and replaced it with a HT300, before sliding it off the trailer and through the doorway.’