He told The News: ‘I’m happy here in Southsea because I’m near the sea. It’s very important to me because I was by the water for many years in Greece.

Staff at El Greco, Kristo Serani, Nikolaos Zarkadas, Entela Serani and Vaggelis Banos with their signature dish, Lamb Kleftiko. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘My idea for opening the restaurant was to bring a piece of Greece to Portsmouth.’ El Greco offers a range of sumptuous Mediterranean cuisine including an array of started from Spetsofai (Greek sausage in tomato sauce) and shrimps Saganaki.

Mr Serani’s particular favourites are the steamed mussels and fresh fish meze dishes. Another signature dish is the Lamb Kleftiko – slow cooked meat with potatoes, garlic, tomato, feta and thyme.

‘We make very special Kleftiko, which can be made in different ways, but here we make it with lamb, vegetables and Greek feta,’ he said. ‘It is very special when my chef makes it.’

The popular Lamb Kleftiko which Mr Serani says is extremely popular. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Mr Serani said customers can now be served outside and enjoy the summer weather – with others being able to partake in dancing. He added: ‘We have days where if there are big tables, we get them involved in trying Greek dancing.

