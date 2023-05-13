Recommended restuarants in Portsmouth: Becketts in Southsea is a popular dining choice and even made an appearance on Four in a Bed
Becketts is one of Southsea’s most popular restaurants and it is known for serving high end, quality food.
The restaurant, on Bellevue Terrace, has maintained its reputation for being one to beat in the city centre and continues to wow people with their menus.
With a new menu recently launched to get in the summer spirits, the restaurant is a recommended favourite amongst the locals and is a must if you are visiting.
Offering up a range of delicious food from thyme and rosemary infused lamb neck to ham hock and smoked mozzarella croquettes, there is something for everyone – and to make things even better, they have a sublime desert menu.
If you are someone that has a sweet tooth, then look no further because the new dessert menu is mouth watering – summer berry pavlova, banoffee and pecan pie and double chocolate brownie are just a few things currently on offer.
They offer 2 for 1 on selected cocktails from Tuesday to Friday between 5pm to 7pm and they also have a long list of other alcoholic beverages that they currently serve.
Not only does the restaurant sit in good stead with locals, but it also appeared on national television when it was featured on channel 4’s Four in a Bed where the team showcased, not only their bedrooms upstairs, but also their food.
The restaurant has also received a 4.5 rating on Google with 550 reviews with many people expressing their love for Portsmouth’s hidden gem.