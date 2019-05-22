Record revenue for hotel firm in the Meon Valley 

AN INDEPENDENT Hampshire hotel says it is ‘bucking the trend’ with record commercial growth in the past 12 months.

New Place in Shirrell Heath, near Wickham, has seen more than 50,000 guests stay in the past year, with commercial growth of 17 per cent in revenue.

It comes after Hospitality Intelligence HotStats data that shows a fall in profits for regional hotels in recent months.

General manager Richard Powell said: ‘Over the past year we have seen a lot of determination and hard work really pay off.

‘We had a record Christmas period, the highest in seven years, and believe our recent achievements have been due to our efforts to engage with local and business communities – and the focus of our amazing teams on excellent service and maintenance of our grounds.’