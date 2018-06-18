Recruitment consultant warns firms about being ‘too slow to hire’

BUSINESSES are missing out on the best staff because they are taking too long making decisions, a recruitment company has warned.

With good candidates in short supply, the onus is now on businesses to make good, quick offers – and many are dragging their heels.

Berry Recruitment Group, which has a Wild Recruitment branch in Portsmouth and a Berry Recruitment branch in Gosport, said this is a trend seen everywhere. It said a survey found the best candidates are off the market in just 10 days, but the average hire takes almost a month.

Chris Chown, managing director, said: ‘We are increasingly helping businesses to speed up their procedures.

‘This trend is apparent in many sectors in which we work. It is evident across the country and those businesses that have the best and quickest procedures are benefiting most.’