Recruitment firm goes the extra mile with walk 

STAFF from a recruitment firm stepped out and took on an epic stride to raise cash for a good cause.

Ten members of staff from Stride, a recruitment company which specialises in architecture and infrastructure, took on their most gruelling challenge yet — a walk from Portsmouth to London over the course of 25 hours.

Stride on its fundraiser. From left to right: Clive Hutchings, Charlotte Northam, Scott Thornton, Beth Hollis, Mark Nagle, Sophie Atkinson.

The walk, which started at 4am on July 1 , was completed to raise money for the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, a charity which helps minority groups to study and qualify as architects and other built environment professionals.

Mark Nagle, associate director at Stride, took part in the walk.

The 38-year-old said: ‘It was much harder than expected, we thought it was just walking. At first we were ahead of schedule, then the heat and injuries hit and we started to slow down around Petersfield.’

This is the second time that Stride staff have challenged themselves to raise money for charity.

Last year they took part in the National Three Peaks Challenge, which saw them scale Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.

Mark said: ‘We assumed that the walk wouldn’t be as difficult as climbing the mountains, but it was actually harder. When climbing we had breaks in between but the walk was continuous for 25 hours.'

The walk began In Portsmouth at the firm’s offices at Quay Point, Northarbour Road, and ended at the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust’s headquarters in London.

Mark said: ‘I was surprised to see that after finishing, my pedometer read 90,000 steps. It was tough, but by the last mile our spirits were high and once we were done I felt a wave of pride – personally but more so of how the team had worked so hard together to achieve such a challenge on behalf of such a brilliant charity.’

Stride raised an impressive £4,700. Plans are already being made for 2019’s challenge