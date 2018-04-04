Recruitment firm reveals an increase in profits

Berry Recruitment Group has announced a turnover of £65m in 2017 – up £3m on the previous year.

The recruiter also recorded an increased gross profit of a touch under £13m, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of £1.75m.

The company, which has a branch in Gosport and a large Wild Recruitment branch in Portsmouth, also generated a net cash inflow from operations of £1.73m.

BRG operates from 36 locations across England and Wales. Its brands include Berry Recruitment, Wild Recruitment, Express Rail Services and Wild Berry Associates.

BRG chairman Tony Berry said: ‘Again we have seen growth throughout the business – both organically and through acquisition.

‘Our turnover has more than doubled in the last six years and we are planning further significant growth this year – and already we are recording profits above targeted levels. The demand for our services continues to increase and the job market remains buoyant.’