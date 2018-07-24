REGIONAL: Opening date set for new Aldi store in Eastleigh 

Have your say

A new Aldi store will be opening its doors to the public in Eastleigh this week.

Olympic gold medallist Danielle Rowe will officially open the budget supermarket at Chestnut Avenue Retail Park on Thursday.

The Team GB cycling champion will cut the ribbon at 8am in what promises to be a fun-filled morning.

Aldi is rewarding early birds with a free giveaway. The first 30 shoppers on opening morning will each receive a complimentary bag full of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range.

Danielle, who lives in Hamble, just ten minutes away from Eastleigh, said: ‘I’m really looking forward to opening morning.

‘It’s a great feeling to give back to a community that’s so close to my heart.

‘I hope I can inspire customers to stay active and maintain a healthy, balanced diet. With so much fresh produce on offer at Aldi Eastleigh, it’s really easy to do so.’

Speaking ahead of the opening, store manager Mark Hawes, added: ‘Having Danielle with us to host our grand opening celebrations is a brilliant beginning for the Eastleigh store.

‘What a great chance for customers to meet a local hero. We’ve got some fantastic opening week Specialbuys on offer, as well as some excellent prices on fresh, British produce, so we look forward to opening our doors to everyone on Thursday 26th July.’

The new Eastleigh store offers a wide range of British produce at unbeatable prices. Spanning over 1,280 sqm of retail space, the store will boast 140 car parking bays and offer an enhanced, convenient and varied shopping experience.

Customers can expect to find Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, weekly fresh meat offers, and famous Super 6 fruit and vegetables in-store.

Twice-weekly Specialbuys, available every Thursday and Sunday, will offer unbeatable prices on a wide variety of handy household items from gardening equipment to electrical items.

In a welcome boost to the local economy, 37 jobs have been created with the store launch.

The store will be open:

Monday – Saturday: 8.00am – 10.00pm

Sunday: 10.00am – 4.00pm