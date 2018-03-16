Regional prize for financiers

A FAREHAM-based financial firm has been named as a regional winner.

Portland, situated in Eagle Point, Little Park Farm, received its prize at the Area and Region Insolvency Practice Awards.

The award is based on the number of appointments for each region including administrations, solvent liquidations and insolvent liquidations.

Portland managing director Carl Faulds said: ‘We are very pleased with this achievement as it shows that our business partners and professional friends have confidence in our abilities and trust in our brand and work ethic.

‘Since moving to larger premises in 2012, we have gone from strength to strength, investing in staff and improving day to day operations which ensures that we offer the best possible solution and outcome on cases.’