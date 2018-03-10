REGIONAL: Southern Water apologises for problems

Have your say

SOUTHERN Water has apologised for recent disruptions that have taken place across the south east region.

The news comes after properties across Hampshire were left without water, with those affected getting compensation.

Southern Water will also be compensating all schools affected by the disruption.

A spokesman from the firm said: ‘We understand the problems the recent disruptions have caused our customers and we will be compensating homes and schools affected.

‘We are working hard to identify all properties affected and will automatically compensate customers’ accounts and will be donating a £2,000 STEM-focused community grant to each school affected by the interruption.

‘We would like to apologise for the disruption.’