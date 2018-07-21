Report finds that south east is top in counrty for manufacturing 

A NEW report has found that London and the south east is the largest regional manufacturing economy in the UK, with a corresponding increase in jobs since 2010.

The research, carried out by EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, and accountancy and business advisory firm BDO LLP, found the region accounts for 16.2 per cent of the UK’s total manufacturing output and employs almost half a million highly-skilled people.

Manufacturing productivity levels in the south east are also higher than the national average at 109.7 per cent.

Jim Davison, region director for EEF in the south east, said: ’The report shows that industry continues to have an increasingly vital role to play in the south east.’

The south east also continues to be a strong export performer, accounting for almost a quarter of total UK manufacturing exports - the biggest of any UK region.’