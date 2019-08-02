Report reveals how much McDonald's restaurants contribute to Portsmouth

A REPORT has revealed how much McDonald’s contributes to the city.

The independent economic report undertaken by Development Economics revealed the business and its suppliers have made a combined contribution of £20.2 million annually to Portsmouth.

Despite numerous high-street businesses in decline across the UK, McDonald’s continues to invest in and grow both its high street and drive-thru operations, many of which are located in town centre locations.

Without including its supply chain, in 2017 alone, McDonald’s directly generated more than £16.2m in the city, employing more than 1,082 people.

Nationally, McDonald’s has created 2.1m jobs.

Local franchisee, Grant Copper, who owns and operates five restaurants in Portsmouth said: ‘Creating and sustaining jobs across Portsmouth is of huge importance to us, and the fact that we have been able to make a significant financial contribution to the area is something we are very proud of.’