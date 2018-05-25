Research reveals that companies ‘could do more’ when encouraging inclusivity

Have your say

More could be done to promote inclusivity in the workplace, a new study has revealed.

While nine in ten employers across the south recognise the benefits of a diverse workforce, more could be done to encourage inclusivity.

Hannah Gibson-Patel, senior HR consultant at RSM Employer Services

The YouGov survey was commissioned by RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services.

It revealed that only 57 per cent of participants said their employer offers mandatory training to enhance knowledge and awareness around diversity.

Hannah Gibson-Patel, senior HR consultant at RSM Employer Services said: ‘Organisations that embed inclusive cultures are more likely to make better decisions,

‘The issue of diversity is right at the forefront of the minds of millennials and the incoming generation Z in particular.

‘Address the issue well, and companies will gain a significant competitive edge.’