Research shows business confidence in the south east is at its best for two years 

BUSINESSES in the south east are more confident than at any point since the EU Referendum two years ago, according to research by Lloyds Bank.

With confidence – calculated as an average of respondents’ expected sales, orders and profits over the next six months – rising six points to 30 per cent in the past six months, more firms plan to hire staff in the next six months.

The net balance of businesses looking to recruit additional staff rose by four points to 13 per cent since the start of the year.

Mark Burton, regional managing director, said: ‘It seems that businesses in the south east are becoming increasingly comfortable navigating their way through political and economic uncertainty. An element of caution remains however.’

The Business in Britain report, run by Lloyds Bank and in its 26th year, gathers the views of more than 1,500 UK companies.