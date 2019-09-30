People of Portsmouth have rightly raised their concerns over the plans for more redevelopment envisaged for the city.

More than 650 Portsmouth residents, charities, businesses and community groups had their say on what should be done with land currently occupied by Leamington and Horatia Houses in Somers Town, which will be ‘deconstructed’ next year.

Residents living around the blocks, as well as former residents of the towers, were asked the open question of how the area could be improved.

Unsurprisingly, the seven most common responses were: to build appropriate homes, make better use of green space and space for children, no more student accommodation, consider wider improvements, better parking options, no tower blocks and re-provide the social housing lost.

As everyone knows, Portsmouth is the most densely populated part of the country outside of London in relation to its size, so people are rightly concerned about the potential loss of more ever dwindling green space plus of course the horror of perhaps seeing another tower block or three springing up to replace those being demolished.

With parking in such a mess throughout the majority of Portsmouth, more new homes will prove a real pain simply because more homes mean more cars and more air pollution.

An open event is coming up which will allow residents to hear how their concerns will be addressed plus how their suggestions could be used, so it is to be hoped a sensible solution can be found to appease both residents and the city council without terminally inflicting more mega-tons of concrete on to our relatively tiny fragment of the south coast.