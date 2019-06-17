We are on the hunt for the best restaurant of 2019.

English or French, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Mexican, there’s nothing Brits love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant.

Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your votes.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outraegous decor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?

We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Restaurant of the Year 2019. We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top 10 finalists.

The details of eligible restaurants will be printed in The News until the week commencing Saturday June 29, 2019.

To vote, choose your favourite from the list below and cut out an entry coupon which you can find in The News.

Post the coupon back to us, stating ther full name, address and voting number of the restaurant you wish to support.

Votes will close on Friday July 5, 2019. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons received after the closing dates will also not be accepted.

Here is your list to choose from:

1) Agora Clarendon Road, Southsea

2) Anglesey Hotel The Crescent, Alverstoke

3) Antonio’s West Street, Fareham

4) Aroma North Street, Havant

5) Beckett’s Wine Bar & Bistro Bellevue Terrace, Southsea

6) Bella Calabria London Road, Portsmouth

7) Bobby’s Italian Stoke Road, Gosport

8) Bombay Bay

Fort Cumberland Road,Southsea Marina

9) Bombay Express Albert Road, Southsea

10) Brasserie Lou Lou’s Marmion Road, Southsea

11) Bubble and Pho Albert Road, Southsea

12) Chilli and Lime West Street, Havant

13) Clifford Brown’s Brasserie South Square, Knowle Village, Fareham

14) Don Claudio Jubilee Terrace, Portsmouth

15) el toro Osborne Road, Southsea

16) Four London Rd London Road, Horndean

17) Gin and Olive Albert Road, Southsea

18) India Quay Port Solent, Portsmouth

19) Indian Cottage The Square, Waterlooville

20) Istanbul Osborne Road, Southsea

21) Jags @ 119 Elm Grove, Southsea

22) Jasper’s Restaurant Station Road, Hayling Island

23) Kassia Drift Road, Clanfield

24) Koh Thai Tapas Kings Road, Southsea

25) Lauros Brasserie High Street, Fareham

26) Leilamezze St Pauls Road, Southsea

27) Montparnasse Palmerston Road, Southsea

28) Mowchak Havant Road, Drayton

29) Nicholsons Albert Road, Southsea

30) Niyom Thai Station Road, Hayling Island

31) Noble House Osborne Road, Southsea

32) Pie and Vinyl Castle Road, Southsea

33) Porto Grill London Road, Portsmouth

34) Real China Albert Road, Southsea

35) Relentless The Boardwalk, Port Solent

36) Restaurant 27 South Parade, Southsea

37) Restaurant 69 Palmerston Road, Southsea

38) Richmond Restaurant Lysses House, High Street, Fareham

39) Rosie’s Vineyard Elm Grove, Southsea

40) Sakura Albert Road, Southsea

41) Samphire Kent Road, Southsea

42) Sant Yago Clarendon Road, Southsea

43) Shalimar Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville

44) Shorties Bellevue Terrace, Southsea

45) Soprano’s Palmerston Road, Southsea

46) Steki Taverna Osborne Road, Southsea

47) Suphawadi Stoke Road, Gosport

48) The Akash Albert Road, Southsea

49) The Belle Isle Osborne Road, Southsea

50) The Boathouse Premier Marina, Gosport

51) The Brasserie Langstone Hotel, Northney Road, Hayling Island

52) The Bun Penny Manor Way, Lee on Solent

53) The Chambers Landport Terrace, Portsmouth

54) The Delme Arms Cams Hill, Fareham

55) The Dining Room Skylark Golf and Country Club, Fareham

56) The Gandhi Restaurant Kingston Road, Portsmouth

57) The Italian Bar & Grill Great Southsea Street, Southsea

58) The New Bengal Stoke Road, Gosport

59) The Wheatsheaf East Street, Titchfield, Fareham

60) The Wine Vaults Albert Road, Southsea

61) Trinity’s At The Lightship Haslar Marina, Gosport

62) Truffles High Street, Fareham

63) Villa Romana High Street, Fareham

64) Wellington Kitchen Lounge Bar High Street, Southsea