We are on the hunt for the best restaurant of 2019.
English or French, Thai or Chinese, Italian or Mexican, there’s nothing Brits love more than eating out at our favourite restaurant.
Now we want you to tell us which local restaurant gets your votes.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find only in the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outraegous decor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than just a place you go to eat?
We have drawn up a list of restaurants in the area that will compete for the title of Restaurant of the Year 2019. We now need you to help us decide who from this list is deserving of a place in our top 10 finalists.
The details of eligible restaurants will be printed in The News until the week commencing Saturday June 29, 2019.
To vote, choose your favourite from the list below and cut out an entry coupon which you can find in The News.
Post the coupon back to us, stating ther full name, address and voting number of the restaurant you wish to support.
Votes will close on Friday July 5, 2019. Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons received after the closing dates will also not be accepted.
Here is your list to choose from:
1) Agora Clarendon Road, Southsea
2) Anglesey Hotel The Crescent, Alverstoke
3) Antonio’s West Street, Fareham
4) Aroma North Street, Havant
5) Beckett’s Wine Bar & Bistro Bellevue Terrace, Southsea
6) Bella Calabria London Road, Portsmouth
7) Bobby’s Italian Stoke Road, Gosport
8) Bombay Bay
Fort Cumberland Road,Southsea Marina
9) Bombay Express Albert Road, Southsea
10) Brasserie Lou Lou’s Marmion Road, Southsea
11) Bubble and Pho Albert Road, Southsea
12) Chilli and Lime West Street, Havant
13) Clifford Brown’s Brasserie South Square, Knowle Village, Fareham
14) Don Claudio Jubilee Terrace, Portsmouth
15) el toro Osborne Road, Southsea
16) Four London Rd London Road, Horndean
17) Gin and Olive Albert Road, Southsea
18) India Quay Port Solent, Portsmouth
19) Indian Cottage The Square, Waterlooville
20) Istanbul Osborne Road, Southsea
21) Jags @ 119 Elm Grove, Southsea
22) Jasper’s Restaurant Station Road, Hayling Island
23) Kassia Drift Road, Clanfield
24) Koh Thai Tapas Kings Road, Southsea
25) Lauros Brasserie High Street, Fareham
26) Leilamezze St Pauls Road, Southsea
27) Montparnasse Palmerston Road, Southsea
28) Mowchak Havant Road, Drayton
29) Nicholsons Albert Road, Southsea
30) Niyom Thai Station Road, Hayling Island
31) Noble House Osborne Road, Southsea
32) Pie and Vinyl Castle Road, Southsea
33) Porto Grill London Road, Portsmouth
34) Real China Albert Road, Southsea
35) Relentless The Boardwalk, Port Solent
36) Restaurant 27 South Parade, Southsea
37) Restaurant 69 Palmerston Road, Southsea
38) Richmond Restaurant Lysses House, High Street, Fareham
39) Rosie’s Vineyard Elm Grove, Southsea
40) Sakura Albert Road, Southsea
41) Samphire Kent Road, Southsea
42) Sant Yago Clarendon Road, Southsea
43) Shalimar Hambledon Parade, Waterlooville
44) Shorties Bellevue Terrace, Southsea
45) Soprano’s Palmerston Road, Southsea
46) Steki Taverna Osborne Road, Southsea
47) Suphawadi Stoke Road, Gosport
48) The Akash Albert Road, Southsea
49) The Belle Isle Osborne Road, Southsea
50) The Boathouse Premier Marina, Gosport
51) The Brasserie Langstone Hotel, Northney Road, Hayling Island
52) The Bun Penny Manor Way, Lee on Solent
53) The Chambers Landport Terrace, Portsmouth
54) The Delme Arms Cams Hill, Fareham
55) The Dining Room Skylark Golf and Country Club, Fareham
56) The Gandhi Restaurant Kingston Road, Portsmouth
57) The Italian Bar & Grill Great Southsea Street, Southsea
58) The New Bengal Stoke Road, Gosport
59) The Wheatsheaf East Street, Titchfield, Fareham
60) The Wine Vaults Albert Road, Southsea
61) Trinity’s At The Lightship Haslar Marina, Gosport
62) Truffles High Street, Fareham
63) Villa Romana High Street, Fareham
64) Wellington Kitchen Lounge Bar High Street, Southsea