Restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire: are 11 restaurants we have lost this year including Restaurant 27 and Belmont Kitchen

The city has welcomed a raft of exciting new businesses this year so far – but we have also said goodbye to some beloved eateries.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Sep 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
The past few years have proved incredibly difficult for the hospitality sector as a combination of cost of living pressures, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic effects of Brexit have pushed many businesses to breaking point.

Small, independent restaurants and eateries have been hit particlulary hard – with many forced to close for good.

Here are 11 restaurants and eateries we have said goobye to in Portsmouth this year:

