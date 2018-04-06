REVEALED: The staggering number of passengers to have used Portsmouth’s park and ride

ALMOST 900,000 people have used Portsmouth’s park and ride service since it was launched in 2014, it has been revealed.

Since the first park and ride bus departed from the M275 terminal on Saturday, April 5, an impressive 870,000 people have used it to access the city.

Almost 500,000 vehicles have parked in its car park, Portsmouth City Council said, with hopes the facility will celebrate its one millionth customer this summer.

On average the service sees 4,000 passengers a week and 17,000 a month.

August 2017 was the busiest month to date with more than 30,000 passengers choosing park and ride to travel in to the city.

Based at the M275 entrance, the facility is open seven days a week with stops for Portsmouth International Port, Charles Dickens birthplace, the city centre, and The Hard for the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard and Gunwharf Quays.

Since it opened, it is believed the service has slashed the amount of pollution in the Portsmouth by 1,000 metric tonnes of CO2.