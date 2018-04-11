REVEALED: Wages of top council bosses

FIGURES released by The TaxPayers Alliance (TPA) show the wages of chief executives of councils in the region.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY
Portsmouth City Council
Chief executive (head of paid service) - £165,374
Solent Local Enterprise Partnership chief executive - £121,275
Director of children’s services and education - £121,200
Deputy chief executive and city solicitor - £118,524
Director of property and finance services - £113,456
Director of property and housing - £100,277
Havant Borough Council
Executive director (operations) - £149,318
Chief executive - £130,066
Executive director (governance) - £103,722
Executive director (commercial) - £101,609
Fareham Borough Council
Chief executive - £144,577
Director of finance and resources - £92,120
Director of operations - £92,120
Director of planning and regulation - £88,895
Gosport Borough Council
Borough solicitor and deputy chief executive - £53,675
Borough treasurer - £42,213
Chief executive - £52,047
Hampshire County Council
Chief executive - £214,054
Director of corporate resources - £170,316
Director of adults’ health and care - £148,344
Director of community, culture and business services- £143,349
Director of transformation and governance - £130,060