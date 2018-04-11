REVEALED: Wages of top council bosses

Have your say

FIGURES released by The TaxPayers Alliance (TPA) show the wages of chief executives of councils in the region.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY

Portsmouth City Council

Chief executive (head of paid service) - £165,374

Solent Local Enterprise Partnership chief executive - £121,275

Director of children’s services and education - £121,200

Deputy chief executive and city solicitor - £118,524

Director of property and finance services - £113,456

Director of property and housing - £100,277

Havant Borough Council

Executive director (operations) - £149,318

Chief executive - £130,066

Executive director (governance) - £103,722

Executive director (commercial) - £101,609

Fareham Borough Council

Chief executive - £144,577

Director of finance and resources - £92,120

Director of operations - £92,120

Director of planning and regulation - £88,895

Gosport Borough Council

Borough solicitor and deputy chief executive - £53,675

Borough treasurer - £42,213

Chief executive - £52,047

Hampshire County Council

Chief executive - £214,054

Director of corporate resources - £170,316

Director of adults’ health and care - £148,344

Director of community, culture and business services- £143,349

Director of transformation and governance - £130,060