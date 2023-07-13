The venue, which is located in Osborne Road, will be opening on July 28 and the restaurant has got a website where customers can sign up for priority bookings.

In a Facebook post it said: ‘Huge news. We have an opening date. Friday July 28th.

‘Secondly we would like to thank all of our followers and those of you who signed up to our early bird email booking system.

‘The response has been unbelievable, we are still working on our website and once that’s done bookings will go live.’

The bar will be welcoming non-fictional horror characters including Pennywise and Freddy Krueger.