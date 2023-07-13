News you can trust since 1877
Ripper and Co Southsea: New horror bar announces opening date on Facebook

Ripper and Co Southsea has announced its opening date – and it is much closer than you think.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST

The new immersive horror-themed bar and restaurant will be opening up at the end of the month and people have been trying to guarantee a spot on the open day.

The venue, which is located in Osborne Road, will be opening on July 28 and the restaurant has got a website where customers can sign up for priority bookings.

In a Facebook post it said: ‘Huge news. We have an opening date. Friday July 28th.

‘Secondly we would like to thank all of our followers and those of you who signed up to our early bird email booking system.

‘The response has been unbelievable, we are still working on our website and once that’s done bookings will go live.’

The bar will be welcoming non-fictional horror characters including Pennywise and Freddy Krueger.

The Ripper & Co bar in Osborne Road, Southsea, which is set to open at the end of July 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (110723-6378)The Ripper & Co bar in Osborne Road, Southsea, which is set to open at the end of July 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (110723-6378)
The Ripper & Co bar in Osborne Road, Southsea, which is set to open at the end of July 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (110723-6378)

To make a booking, click here.

