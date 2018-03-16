RMT to hold protest at Portsmouth port

Have your say

A PROTEST was due to be held this afternoon as workers call for the end of what they claim are ‘poverty wages’.

Maritime union RMT were due to hold the strike at Portsmouth International Port.

A spokesman for the union said their protest was about calling an end to Condor Ferries paying ‘poverty wages on their ships’.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: ‘Seafarers cannot and should not have to compete with pay rates as low as £2.46 per hour.

‘There are 87,000 ratings jobs on ferries and other merchant vessels working from UK ports, with a vast majority paid below the UK National Minimum Wage.’

Condor Ferries refute the union’s statement. Paul Luxon, chief executive, said; ‘As a company of 500 staff throughout five ports and on board our fleet of four ships, we are a proud and responsible employer.

‘Condor totally refutes the RMT’s absurd statements made in relation to our treatment of staff. We fully comply with, and indeed exceed domestic and international employment regulations.’