Robot start-up is up for award

A START-UP that is bringing artificial intelligence to sustainable farming has been shortlisted for a national award.

Small Robot Company, in Portsmouth, is a finalist for the AgilityNet Tech4Good Awards. It has been picked for the BT Connected Society category for its positive social impact and environmental benefits.

The firm helps make farms more profitable, and increase yield and efficiency, through using small robots instead of tractors.

‘We are re-imagining farming in the robotic age. We want to revolutionise the way food is produced, reducing its terrible cost on the environment,’ said co-founder and entrepreneur Ben Scott-Robinson.

The winners will be announced on July 17 at BT Centre in London.

There is also a public vote to pick the People’s Award. To vote for Small Robot Company go to tech4goodawards.com