Rolls-Royce hosts jazz night to raise cash

THE headquarters of luxury manufacturer Rolls-Royce transformed into a jazz club to raise money.

The firm’s base at Goodwood, in West Sussex, hosted 150 VIP guests to enjoy a performance by Ronnie Scott’s All Stars.

The unique event was held in aid of the hospice St Wilfrid’s and went towards its Dreambuilding Appeal.

The appeal is raising funds for the charity’s new home, currently under construction in Bosham, near Chichester.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has a long-standing relationship with the charity, as St Wilfrid’s Hospice was the company’s first House Charity at launch in 2003.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, currently in Chichester town centre, provides end-of-life care in the community and at the hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.