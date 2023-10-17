Rolls Royce has announced that it is set to cut 2,500 jobs worldwide as part of plans to make the company more "streamlined and efficient". (Credit: Getty Images)

Tufan Erginbilgic, who was appointed as chief executive in January, said the shake-up will make the engineering giant "a more streamlined and efficient" business. The aerospace engineering specialist and car manufacturer, which currently employs 42,000 people, said it also plans to remove "duplication" and deliver cost efficiencies through the latest stage in its transformation plan.

Rolls-Royce did not disclose where the job cuts will take place but around half of its current workforce are based in the UK, including its car manufacturing plant at Goodwood just outside Chichester. Recently, Rolls-Royce has acquired land to the east of its existing 42-acre site and has submitted a planning application to expand and upgrade its production facilities in readiness for its new electric vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company's plan will include creating a new procurement division in order to reduce costs by leveraging the group's scale. It also said that some back-office operations, such as human resources and finance, will be brought closer together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Erginbilgic said: "We are building a Rolls-Royce that is fit for the future.

"Our business is full of committed, talented people and I believe these changes will enable them to build greater capability in areas that are key to our long-term success.

"This is another step on our multi-year transformation journey to build a high performing, competitive, resilient and growing Rolls-Royce."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad