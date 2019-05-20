Have your say

The Royal Mail is launching the UK's first parcel postboxes across the UK – including one in Hampshire.

The move follows a successful trial and marks the first major change in the use of postboxes in 160 years.

The parcel postboxes are being introduced later this year in locations across the country including in Southampton.

Other locations include Bournemouth, Cardiff and London.

The parcel postboxes enable small businesses and other sellers to post pre-paid parcels in the same way they currently post letters.

They will also allow customers to post some barcoded returns parcels back at any time.

Mark Street, head of campaigns at Royal Mail, said: ‘The wide-scale introduction of parcel postboxes is one of the many ways we are looking to make the lives of our customers easier.

‘The parcel postboxes trial last year was a success, and we hope that the wider roll-out gives added flexibility to online sellers who might be running a business in their spare time and not keeping regular office hours.’

Royal Mail said the boxes will be rolled out across the country from August.